Thursday, February 29th 2024
Winter Break Extended for Children; Schools in Kashmir to Resume Classwork on March 4

Kashmir Students walks towards their schools to attend classes as Schools reopen after 7 months Umar Ganie 30 1 scaled
File Photo

SRINAGAR: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to prolong the winter break for schoolchildren by two days, considering the weather forecast provided by the Meteorological Department.

An order in this regard was issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Thursday afternoon. “In view of the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and recognized private schools of the Kashmir Division up to the higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March 2024,” reads the order.

