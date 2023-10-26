Srinagar: Every district in Jammu and Kashmir will be now recognized by a special product it produces and exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir’s “District as Export Hub Scheme”, the government is encouraging every district to attain international name and fame.

From Cricket bats of Anantnag to red rice of Kupwara, the government under the scheme has identified more than 75 products produced or manufactured in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which have a huge demand in the international market.

As per the list of the products enlisted by the government under the scheme, the government is mulling to bring agricultural, horticulture, handicraft, and industrial produce under the export scheme.

For instance, Anantnag which is known for cricket bats, walnuts, Mushkbudji, honey, red chillies, and trout fish will export these products under the District as Export Hub Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Kani Shawl, Sozni, and Crewel from Budgam district have been selected to be promoted for exportation under the District’s Export Hub Scheme.

The government has also preferred red rice and walnuts of Kupwara to be exported and enlisted from Kupwara under the scheme.

From the Ganderbal district, wicker willow, trout fish, and Kani shawls have been enlisted to be promoted under the District as Export Hub Scheme.

The administration has enlisted black cumin, honey, trout fish, and crewel-based shawls from Bandipora, which has enormous potential for exports to other countries.

Under the District as Export Hub Scheme, Pulwama, and Shopian, which are well-known for their apple and saffron products, respectively, would have these two items marketed for the global market.

At least eleven products from Srinagar-such as copperware, walnut wood carvings, silk, honey, silk carpets, strawberries, chain-stitch leather, pashminas, bakery goods, kani shawls, and paper machie-have been chosen under the District as Export Hub Scheme to be promoted internationally.

Several items from the Jammu division have been also added to the list under the plan, including honey, pickles, walnuts, bamboo, mushrooms, Basmati rice, and Rajmah.

An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization has formulated a model to make every district an export hub.

“Right now the government is working to market those products, which have a huge export potential. The government is encouraging the artisans, growers, and manufacturers from every district to upscale their production while maintaining quality,” he said.