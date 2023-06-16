Srinagar: Director Agriculture, Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal has assured farmers that all steps would be taken to combat pest infestation.

Chowdhary today visited various pest Infested areas in south Kashmir and interacted with the stakeholders.

He also visited the godowns of the pesticide companies operating in the areas to ensure availability.

He said that the department is working in collaboration with the Directorate of Horticulture to curb any eventuality well in time. He gave assurance to the concerned stakeholders that Jammu and Kashmir government is very much concerned about crop health and shall provide every possible support to the farming community.

Director Agriculture Kashmir impressed upon the field functionaries to remain in close liaison with the farming community and ensure the availability of the insecticides at the sale outlets so that the required sprays of insecticides are available to the farming community.

Director Agriculture Kashmir was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Mohammad Younis Chowdhary, Law Enforcement Inspectors of the area.