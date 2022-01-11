Police have detained a man after he threatened to blow himself up outside Shah Rukh Khan residence’s in Mumbai.

The man apparently called up Mumbai police and made the threat.

The call prompted searches at various places in the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the area near SRK’s house.

However, nothing suspicious was found. The south region control room of Mumbai Police received the call, the police official said.

The caller, who identified himself as Jitesh Thakur, claimed that he was from the army and there will be a bomb blast near a Gurdwara in Kharghar. Bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog units combed all these spots but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

Jabalpur Police said that Thakur was a repeat offender and had previously made such fake calls. “He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls,” said the officials.

The caller was traced to Jabalpur, following which local police detained him. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) here has left for MP to arrest him, the official added.

GRP commissioner Quiser Khalid had tweeted earlier in the day that there was a threat call about bombing CSMT and Kurla stations, but it turned out to be a hoax.