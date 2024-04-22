`Where creativity knows no bounds…’: President confers Padma Shri to wood carving artisan Ghulam Nabi Dar

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri to Ghulam Nabi Dar in the field of Art at the Civil Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi today.

Ghulam Nabi Dar is a renowned septuagenarian wood carving artisan whose dedication to his craft has garnered both state and national recognition. His journey as a craftsman began at the tender age of 10 when he first discovered his passion for working with wood.

Born on 3rd April 1957, Dar’s artistic prowess flourished as he transitioned from traditional designs to creating his unique works inspired by the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir’s natural landscapes. His keen eye for detail and his ability to capture the essence of nature in his carvings have earned him widespread acclaim.

Dar’s talent was officially recognized when he received a State award in 1984 for his outstanding contributions to the field of wood carving. Additionally, he had the opportunity to showcase his skills internationally, in Indonesia and Thailand including a memorable stint working in Baghdad in 1978 and Lichtenstein, Germany in 2003. However, it was in 1995-96 that his craftsmanship reached new heights when he was honored with the prestigious National Award. This recognition not only celebrated his exceptional artistic talent but also acknowledged his significant contribution to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Kashmir through his intricate wood carvings.

Beyond Dar’s awards and accolades, he remains deeply committed to passing on his knowledge and skills to future generations. He actively mentors aspiring wood carvers and participates in community initiatives aimed at preserving traditional crafts in Kashmir. Today, he continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his exquisite wood carvings, which can be found adorning homes, galleries, and museums both nationally and internationally. His legacy as a master wood carving artisan continues to enrich the cultural tapestry of Kashmir and beyond.