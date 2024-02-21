‘When Gutka Takes Priority’: Man Spotted Rubbing Gutka in ‘OT’ in the Middle of Surgery!

A video of a man preparing to consume gutka apparently in the middle of a medical procedure inside what looked like a hospital’s operation theatre has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video shows the patient wearing an oxygen mask and his finger attached to a pulse oximeter. He can be seen rubbing gutka on his palm while two nurses prepare for a medical procedure.

The X user who shared the video wrote in its caption, “Kanpur is not for beginners.”

While it’s not confirmed if the patient in the video is preparing to pop gutka, the video has drawn hilarious reactions. An X user wrote, “He is just taking his revital.” Another user wrote, “Whole India is not for beginners.”

“Damn. Forget beginners. Kanpur is not for even experts,” the third user wrote.

In January 2023, a video went viral that showed an IndiGo passenger asking a flight attendant to open the plane’s window so that he could spit out gutka. The man was seen rubbing something in his palm and calling a crew member. “Excuse me, khidki khol denge please, gutka thukna hai (Excuse me, could you please open the window, I want to spit out tobacco),” he said.

Shared by a netizen named Govind Sharma, the video sparked outrage on social media.

