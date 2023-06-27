In an interview with India Today channel, Goldy Brar, a fugitive gangster based in Canada, revealed that Salman Khan is targeted for assassination. This revelation comes months after the actor’s close associate reported receiving threatening emails to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brar, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May of the previous year, expressed his intentions clearly.

“We are determined to eliminate him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) made it clear that he would not apologize. Only when he feels merciful, Baba will show mercy,” Brar stated, referring to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview where he stated that killing Salman Khan was his life’s objective.

Brar emphasized that their vendetta extended beyond Salman Khan, stating, “As we have stated before, it’s not just Salman Khan. As long as we are alive, we will continue our efforts against all our enemies. Salman Khan is our primary target, without a doubt. We will persist in our endeavors, and when we succeed, the world will be aware,” declared Goldy Brar.

In March, the Mumbai Police filed a case against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar regarding the threatening emails sent to Salman Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The email sent to Prashant Gunjalkar, a close associate of Salman Khan, conveyed gangster Goldy Brar’s desire to speak with the actor and referenced Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview.

“Goldy Brar wishes to communicate with your boss, Salman Khan. He may have seen Bishnoi’s interview, and if he hasn’t, ensure that he watches it. If he wants to resolve this matter, he should speak with Goldy Brar. If he prefers a face-to-face conversation, let us know. We have provided you with timely information this time. However, the next time will only bring you shock,” warned the email sent to Salman Khan’s close associate, Prashant Gunjalkar.