Srinagar: The MeT office has said there are 70 per cent of chances of rain/ snow next week in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly clear till 6th.Expect further Fall in Minimum temp. Across J&K. Warmer days & colder nights.

7𝙩𝙝: Cloudy

8-10𝙩𝙝: Cloudy with possibility of snowfall/rain in plains of Jmu at many places of J&K(70% chance)

𝙁𝙊𝙂: FOG likely to continue in plains of Jmu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi etc. till 6th. (sic)” the MeT office has stated in a latest weather update.

The department has advised travellers to avoid travelling in the morning hours.

“In view of re development of FOG in plains of North India, intending Air travellers are advised to plan for Afternoon Flights to avoid Delayed flights. (sic),” stated the advisory.