Jammu, November 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans to discuss the roadmap for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors at the Convention Center here.

The meeting had meaningful and in-depth discussions wherein the participants shared their assessment of the farming sector, and examined the apex committee’s recommendations and efforts by the UT administration for a great agriculture transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Apex Committee on holistic agriculture has provided a roadmap to transform subsistence agriculture into a sustainable commercial Agri-economy.

“We are adopting an integrated approach to tackle agriculture’s extreme vulnerability to ensure increased productivity and enhanced resilience,” he said

“Our approach is farmer & community-centric enabling greater farmer participation in policies and ensuring their suggestions are taken into account in decision-making and benefit from increased productivity, diversification, access to credit & required technical assistance,” he added.

Lt Governor said the Integrated approach will enable and strengthen market access for small and marginal farmers. With inclusiveness we aim to improve credit flow by banks to the agriculture sector and particularly to small and marginal farmers, he added.

Lt Governor complimented the efforts of Dr. Mangala Rai, who headed the UT-level apex committee and prepared a vision document for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors and the farming community.

Dr. Mangala Rai’s detailed report has addressed every aspect, issue, and concern related to the farmers and farming, he said.

The Lt Governor said that the report of the Apex Committee in itself is a revolutionary policy document and is historical not only for J&K but also for the country. The recommendations would bring a great agriculture transformation in UT, he added.

The Lt Governor further stressed promoting integrated and diversified farming. He also directed NABARD and Banking sector to aggressively increase lending in the Agri and allied sectors.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, briefed the meeting on the key aspects of the aims, strategies, and outcomes of the recommendations of the Apex Committee.

Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, and Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir also shared their views on the vision document prepared for the holistic development of Agriculture and allied sector in J&K.

Dr. Anjum Andrabi gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the salient features and gist of the projects cleared by the Apex Committee and their likely impact.

Administrative Secretaries, Board Members of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, members of the farming community, besides officials of Agriculture and allied departments were present on the occasion.