CRRID awards Wangnoo for efforts towards revitalising water bodies

SRINAGAR: CRRID Chandigarh organized a special event at Hotel Kashmir Mahal Resorts, Srinagar, to honor Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), with the prestigious 3rd Green Chandigarh Award, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to environmental conservation.

The event, organized as a follow-up initiative by CRRID Chandigarh, saw the participation of esteemed members including Conference Coordinator Dr. Manoj Teotia, representatives from travel and trade associations, former bureaucrats, academicians, and dedicated volunteers. Notable attendees included Dr. G N Qasba, Former SMC Commissioner; Farooq Gillani, IFS Retd., Former Chief Conservator Forests; G N Var, President Private Schools Association; Dr. Rafi Ahmad, Former Director Board of School Education; Er. Aijaz Naqshbandi, Urban and Regional Planner; Tariq Ghani, President CCIK; Farooq Kuthoo, Executive Committee Member KCC&I; Prof. M A Shah, HoD Physics NIT Srinagar; Dr. Tauseef, Executive Committee Member KCC&I, and Rizvi Amjad, Environment Enthusiast.

Participants expressed their appreciation for Wangnoo’s significant efforts in environmental conservation and conveyed gratitude to CRRID for the prestigious recognition. Discussions during the event highlighted the importance of environmental preservation and emphasized collective responsibility in safeguarding natural resources. Special acknowledgement was given to the administration, particularly the LC&MA, for their proactive measures in improving the environment, notably in keeping Dal and Nigeen lakes cleaner.

While speaking with the media persons, Wangnoo expressed gratitude to CRRID for the honor and dedicated the award to the dedicated team members of NLCO, administration (especially SMC & LC&MA), stakeholders and well wishers. Dr. Manoj extended thanks to all attendees and urged unity for environmental betterment.

Meanwhile Dr. Manoj Teotia & NLCO Chairman hails the efforts taken by the Lakes Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) for cleaning, beautification and conservation of Dal Lake in their speeches.

