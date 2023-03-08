One 41-year-old man was killed in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area on Monday night during Holi celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports said the man died allegedly after a water balloon hit his head. An accidental death report has been filed.

The police said the incident took place when Dilip Dhavade, a resident of a housing society at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle, went to buy puranpoli for his family.

“A group of children and adults were playing Holi in the society premises. They were hurling water balloons at each other when suddenly one of the balloons hit Dhavade on his head,” a police officer was quoted as having said.

Dhavade instantly collapsed and was rushed to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital where he was declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports received, no mark of injury was found on the body of the victim and further investigations are underway.