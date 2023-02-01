Australian Batsman Usman Khawaja was honoured with the Shane Warne men’s Test player of the year at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Khawaja’s beautiful tribute to his wife during the acceptance speech has now gone viral.



Right in the feels! 🥹



Usman Khawaja thanks his wife during his men's test player of the year speech, and it couldn't have been better. ❤️



Several other persons and organisations too tweeted the video of Khwaja.

Khawaja’s wife Rachel was also clearly emotional during the beautiful moment, and he then mentioned his young daughters. “I’ll just give a quick mention to my daughters, Aisha and Ayla. They won’t understand what’s going on right now, but I’m sure at some level at some time in life, they’ll be like ‘you should’ve thanked us’. Feisty girls, those ones.

“Aisha I love you so much. You bring so much happiness to my life, something I could never ever explained. You mean the world to me. Ayla, you’re only eight months old, you’re attached to your mum right now, the most I get is ‘ba ba ba’ from you – but that ‘ba ba ba’ melts my heart and I love you too very much.”

During his acceptance speech, Khawaja also smacked down Marnus Labuschagne when his teammate gave him ‘the wind-up’ towards the end of his speech. “This is my time,” he said. “When the people’s champ is talking you don’t rush the people’s champ.”