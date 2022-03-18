Srinagar: A Sikh ‘Ladishah’ from Tral in South Kashmir is winning hearts on social media with his ballad on Coronavirus.

Jagat Singh’s ‘Ladishah’ tells us how the Coronavirus wreaked havoc in the Kashmir valley and across India before it was finally tamed.

It begins with ‘Walvoe khalko bozu daleel, Mulk kor Coronan khari zaleel’ and ends with ‘Shalak korukh Coronas heithose baaj’.

During the rendition, Singh refers to himself as ‘Jag-Lal’ from Tral in a witty manner.

“District chum Pulwome, tehsil cheim Tral…duniya Jag-Lal namaawar,” he can be heard saying.

In the past too, Singh’s ‘Ladishah’ acts have surfaced on Facebook. In an older video, he starts his act in a typical manner by reciting: ‘Assalamalaikum Ladishah aav……’

Jag-laal’s ‘Ladi Shah’ rendition is being liked by people cutting across religious lines.

“Nice,” commented Veena Bhat Raina on Facebook while Mir Parvaiz Ahmad wrote: “So sweet.”

Another netizen Ranbir Kour commented: “So nice Singh z king God bless you ji (sic).”

‘Ladishah’ is a storytelling musical genre in the form of folk ballads that were sung by minstrels while wandering from one place to another.

In the past, ‘Ladishah’ would move from house to house in Kashmir and tell stories in their unique style. With the advent of radio and television, the ‘Ladishah’ gradually diminished and is now mostly confined to cultural events or odd television performances.

Of late, several youngsters have attempted to revive ‘Ladishah’ on social media. Besides a couple of male youth, a young lady from Kashmir named Syed Areej Safvi had remained in news for their ‘Ladishah’ acts. The acts of Areej too were widely shared on social media.