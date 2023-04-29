Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally accepted that he has been unlucky in love.

The actor will soon feature in Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. This will be the actor’s second time on the show since 2019.

In a promo released by the channel, Salman Khan can be seen joking about his relationship status after Rajat Sharma grills him for his non-committal attitude towards women.

In the short clip, Rajat asked Salman about his ‘move on’ comment from the trailer launch, and said that he has been moving on from one person to another for a few years now. To this, the actor responded, ”Unlucky in love, sir”.

Rajar Sharma also asked Salman Khan whether he is dating anyone currently or not. The host is seen saying “Tiger Zinda Hai actor, “Who is your jaan these days? Who are you committed to?” And to this, the actor replied, “Sir, I am just bhai these days.” he also added, “The one I wanted should call me Jaan, she is also calling me bhai. What do I do?”

According to the reports, the episode of the show was shot in Dubai. The episode is all set to air on Saturday on India TV.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3.

