Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of the finale on January 28, the contestants had to answer reporters, who got an opportunity to ask them some brutal questions about their conduct in the house. Promos of an upcoming episode show Munawar Faruqui being accused of ‘using women’ for his own benefit. Not only this, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were seen being called out for indulging in character assassination at the drop of a hat.

Munawar Faruqui on being called a womaniser

A Bigg Boss 17 promo shows Munawar being bombarded with questions about his girlfriends and breakups. A mediaperson put it as ‘Munna badnam hua Bigg Boss ke liye (You became infamous because of this show)’, while hinting at how his personal life got affected due to his appearance on Bigg Boss 17. His ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan had joined him on the show as a wild card contestant and had accused him of cheating on her and his other girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi at the same time. Reacting to the same, he said during the media interaction, “Bigg Boss ne yaha teen makaan basaye aur mere 2 ujaad diye (Bigg Boss united three couples here and destroyed my two relationships).”

Another reporter accused him of using women to move ahead. He was accused of moving closer to Ankita to make Mannara jealous and moving closer to Mannara to make Ankita jealous. Vicky made fun of Munawar and said the mediaperson actually asked the question the entire country had wished to ask Munawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande face the heat

Another promo shows a mediaperson questioning Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra for getting down to character assassination during every fight in the house. Speaking up for herself, Ankita says, “Jab Mannara ko kisi se problem hota hai to Mannara uske baare mein itna ganda bolti hai jiski koi hadein nahi hoti (Whenever Mannara has a problem with someone, she uses such an ugly language that there is no limit to it).

While even Munawar seems to nod his head on Ankita’s statement, Mannara responds, “Vicky bhaiya ki socks soongho, chaato, ye sab inhone bola hai mujhe (It was her who asked me to sniff and lick Vicky’s socks). You can’t just defend yourself.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)