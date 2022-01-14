Srinagar: A bunch of pheran clad Kashmiri kids singing a ‘New Year Kashmiri Song’ has just been released and it is winning the hearts of the netizens.

In the foot-tapping song, ‘Nov varee av…..’, kids can be heard hoping for good times in the future while wishing all a Happy New Year.

Released by the Vitasta Music Productions, the song has been sung by Aahana, Harshita, Osheen, Khanak, Suhas Arnav and Master Arnav. Lyrics are by Ashwin Dhar while Ravi Dhar is the music director. Mohammad Arif is the music producer of the song.

While the song has started appearing on the social media websites on YouTube and Facebook, it has already attracted a good number of comments.

“All the children performing so beautifully Love you all my beautiful and wonderful Kashmiri little boys and girls My blessing (sic),” commented Bharat Challu on YouTube.

Another viewer on YouTube, Roop Krishan Raina, wrote: “Really appreciable initiative. God bless our talented Baccha Party with good health and prosperity (sic).”