Renowned Television actress Hina Khan, of Kashmiri origin, is poised to make her entry into the Punjabi film arena. The actress, well-known for her roles on the small screen, is set to co-star with none other than Gippy Grewal in the upcoming film “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” The movie, touted to be a delightful roller coaster of emotions, amalgamates romance, comedy, and drama, offering a compelling narrative that is bound to captivate audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, amidst her bustling schedule, Hina Khan has encountered an unfortunate foot injury.

Keeping her fans informed, she shared images on her Instagram story, depicting her foot wrapped in a crepe bandage. Accompanied by the caption “Meri Kismet,” the actress revealed her current predicament.

In a heartwarming gesture, Hina also posted another picture wherein she is seen embracing her mother, finding solace in her presence. A wholesome spread of homemade food is placed before them, with the caption “Mom missed you so much” expressing her sentiments.

Hina Khan recently disclosed the release date for her upcoming Punjabi venture. Sharing a poster for the film, she announced, “Shinda Shinda No Papa Worldwide Releasing on May 10th, 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan’s rise to fame was marked by her enduring portrayal of Akshara in the popular TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” This role served as a crucible for her acting prowess over a span of eight years. She further left an indelible mark with appearances in “Kasautii Zindagi Kay” and “Naagin 5.” Her foray into the Punjabi film sphere marks a significant milestone in her ever-evolving career, underscoring her talent and versatility since her television debut.