Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was allegedly punched by a youth during a public programme in Bakhtiyarpur town on the outskirts of Patna on Sunday afternoon.

Nitish Kumar makes regular visits to meet people in the area which is part of his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency Barh, which he had represented five times from 1989 to 1999, before losing in 2004 and the constituency being redrawn in 2008.

According to a video going viral on social media, a youth was seen walking in between the security personnel as the Chief Minister was paying tribute at a statue at Bakhtiyarpur market, and punching him once. Security personnel overpowered the accused and took him into custody.

Serious Security lapse during Bihar CM @NitishKumar’s visit to Bakhtiyarpur block of Patna district.



The local man who tried to punch the CM has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/ncWpoLJDid — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 27, 2022

However, sources have said that the youth is mentally unstable, and the motive for his attack on the Chief Minister is yet to be ascertained yet. Patna police are investigating the background of the accused.

Top Bihar Police officials, who did not want to be identified, said that it is a serious security lapse as the Chief Minister generally moves with good numbers of security personnel in public places.