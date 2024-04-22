‘War against drugs’: 6 peddlers arrested in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested six drug peddlers in Awantipora, Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police party of Police Post Toll Plaza while performing Naka checking near Toll Plaza Awantipora intercepted an Auto Rickshaw bearing registration number JK01L-6792 driven by one person. During the search, 20 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Makroo son of Ab Rashid Makroo resident of Bemina Srinagar. Similarly, a Police party of Police Post Toll Plaza during naka checking near Kaigam crossing on NH-44 intercepted an Auto Rickshaw bearing registration number JK01AL-1324 with one person on board. During the search, 36 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Aadil Ahmad son of Mohammad Rafiq Shiekh resident of Natipora Srinagar.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri at a checkpoint established at Choolan Uri intercepted two persons. During the search, 3.8Kgs of Cannabis Powder & 20 grams of Charas like substances were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Imam Din Najar & Naseem Ahmad Khan son of Nawab Khan both residents of Gingle Uri.

In Kulgam, a Police party led by SHO Police Station DH Pora during naka checking at Kounserbal Crossing intercepted one suspicious person identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Khaliq Malik resident of Nagam. During the search, 800 grams of Charas powder and 130 grams of Charas-like substance filled in polythene bags were recovered from his possession. Moreover, a police party of PS Behibagh at a checkpoint established at Alamgunj crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Aakash Bashir Son of Bashir Ahmad Mochi resident of Munnad. During the search, officers were able to recover 500 grams of Charas powder-like substance filled in a nylon bag from his possession.

All the six accused drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles (Auto Rickshaws) used in the commission of crime have also been seized. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” a police statement said.