Waqf Chairperson inaugurates new projects in Pulwama

PULWAMA: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today attended multiple programmes in Pulwama district.

She inaugurated the newly constructed Jamia Masjid at Newa which was constructed after 30 years on the initiative of Dr Andrabi, the foundation stone of which was laid by her a few months ago. She also inaugurated the newly constructed Shopping Complex by Waqf Board at Kakapora. She also laid the foundation stone of Hazrat Mehda Bab Rishi (RA) Complex at Kakapora.

Later Dr Andrabi met many public delegations at Pulwama & addressed a public gathering too. She was accompanied by Waqf Board Members Syed Mohammed Hussain, Dr Ghulaam Nabi Haleem, Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Engineer Tariq Kaloo & socio-political leader from Pulwama Arshad Bhat among others. Representatives of many departments were also accompanying her during the visit.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the complete work culture in Waqf Board was changed from 2022. “Transparency, accountability and public connect is the new order of the Waqf Board. We are now, for the first time in the history of the Waqf Board, undertaking construction works at all major shrines out of the resources of the Board. Earlier this money used to go into the pockets of some privileged classes. The money from the shrines & all from the properties of Waqf Board is now spent on the projects of upgrading facilities at the shrines, said Dr Darakhshan.

She said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership J&K has undergone huge transformation & so has Waqf working system changed a lot. “People now rely on Waqf Board & its decisions. People believe in the Board. People have great hopes in us & we are committed to fulfill the aspirations of the people”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.