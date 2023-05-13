Mumbai :Superstar Salman Khan has announced to meet his fans.

However, there is a caveat. Only those lucky fans who book tickets to IIFA between May 12 to 20, may get a chance to see Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. The poster shared by the actor reads, ” Book your tickets between the 12th to 20th of May and enter the lucky draw for your chance to meet superstar Salman Khan up close and personally.”

If you are one of the millions of fans of Salman Khan and want to meet him then you have to book the ticket on ‘Eithadarena. ae or PlatinumList.net’ only. On that day, IIFA Rocks will see filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Rajkummar Rao as hosts. Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Amit Trivedi will be seen performing too.

IIFA Awards 2023 is set to take place at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from May 25. The show will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The 23rd edition as per the official website of IIFA will see the performances of superstar Salman Khan, and Nora Fatehi among others.

https://scontent.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/346546517_219736337439341_8771133473745860693_n.jpg?stp=c229.0.982.982a_dst-jpg_e35_s150x150&_nc_ht=scontent.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=1&_nc_ohc=sTrRqKeWrVIAX-LprRI&edm=APs17CUBAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfAW5myAzJtK1YGzJXH6se7LP5DSGs7Nwq12nrY6L0M4uA&oe=646311A8&_nc_sid=978cb9

ADVERTISEMENT