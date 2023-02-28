Srinagar: For the first time in 27 years, saffron production has crossed 16 metric tonnes in Kashmir.

This is 1.26 metric tonnes more than last year. Experts say advanced farming techniques, better corm selection, nutrient management, inter-culture operations, and weed and rodent control have led to the highest production in 27 years.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture revealed that the total saffron production hit 16.34 metric tonnes in 2022.

In 2021, saffron production was recorded at 15.04 metric tonnes. The output per hectare was recorded at 4.4 kilograms in 2022.

Post-production analysis by the Agriculture Department revealed that timely irrigation and best practices have helped farmers to get a better yield.

Corms greater than eight grams of weight were sown, which were free from diseases and lesions. These corms followed a specific treatment against soil-borne disease by farmers.

“The most optimum time of planting August- September was followed by the farmers. As advised by the department, the spacing between rows was 20x10cm and depth for every com was 15cm,” the analysis report said.

Similarly, proper irrigation was followed by the farmers at the spouting, pre-flowering, and post-flowering stages.

The analysis report noted that nutrient management (inorganic fertilizers and vermicompost), inter-culture operations (two hoeings), and integrated weed control were done to ensure a healthy crop.

The farmers launched a major operation against the rodents as aluminum phosphide pouches were placed in the fields throughout the season.

The enhanced production has encouraged farmers to adopt more scientific practices to get better yields in the coming years.

“We harvested a bumper saffron crop last season. The weather played a key role,” said Abdul Majeed Wani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Saffron Growers Association.

Pertinently, the Agriculture Department assisted the growers in getting a Geographic Indication tag. This helped farmers to earn good profits.

It also helped in restoring the glory of local saffron. Earlier, cheaper Iranian saffron was sold in the name of Kashmiri in Indian markets.