A biker escaped death after he recklessly tried to cross the tracks while the barriers were shut to let Rajdhani Express pass. He jumped off his bike in time to escape being run over.

ADVERTISEMENT

His motorcycle however was blown to smithereens by a speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai as the biker tried to pass a railway crossing. The video of the incident, which was caught on a CCTV nearby, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the biker violating basic traffic rules at railway crossings.

He defied the closed barriers at the crossing to enter the tracks despite the incoming train. He almost went past the track on which the train was expected. But he soon realised it was too late to escape the speeding train.

Within seconds, the train was seen entering the railway crossing at a very high speed. The biker, in the nick of time, is seen jumping off his motorcycle to escape certain death. After he left his bike on the track, the person is seen tumbling on the sides as he tried to run away from the incoming train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the viral video here