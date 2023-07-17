Ganderbal: A meditation session was organised at Police training school, Manigam in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district by Vihangam Yog organisation.

Vihangam Yog is globally renowned meditation. In more than 50 countries people are getting benefits from this meditation.

The president of this organisation Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Jee Maharaj blessed the atmosphere with His divine presence and divine discourse. He initiated more than 700 participants there.

This organisation was established in 1924 and associated with UN-Habitat to promote world peace and unity. It is also affiliated with UN-Ecosoc as a special consultative status to serve society.

Vihangam Yog organisation holds meditation awareness camp 3

Vihangam Yog meditation is completely scientific and irrespective of caste, class & religion it is for all human beings. In many neurological researches this meditation is found as the higher degree of meditation ever known.

The program was attended by DIG central Kashmir (CKR) Sujeet Kumar, SSP Zubair Ahmed Khan, DSP Kulvinder Singh, many doctors, journalists, government personnels and trainees of PTS, Manigam were present.

Dignitaries greeted Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Ji Maharaj with bouquets.

In the beginning of program a lamp was lit as a symbol of light and knowledge.

Then Regional passport officer, Srinagar shared his experience of getting benefits from this Vihangam Yog meditation when he was to recover from cancer and brain tumor surgery.

Then authorised meditation instructor and Pracharak Bharat Ratna explained the scientific aspects of Vihangam Yog meditation describing the neurological researches done on it at various centres.

Finally Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Ji Maharaj delivered His divine speech upon Meditation process and taught the practical way to everyone.

All the VIP guests and main active volunteers received momentos at stage through Sant Pravar Vigyan Deo Ji.

This session is the initiation a Sankalp Yatra of meditation awareness from 17th July to 17th December from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Then on 18th December 2023 first phase of Swarved Mahamandir (world’s biggest meditation centre) will be inaugurated at Varanasi. (KDC)