Imagine Vicky Kaushal remarrying Katrina Kaif again.

Well, Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul reenacted the marriage of two actors during the IIFA Awards 2022 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi,

It happened when Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, who were hosting the show, called both the actors and reenacted their marriage.

In a video, Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul taking out Vicky Kaushal’s baraat along with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

Vicky is made to sit on a dummy horse and the most hilarious part of the entire incident was, him exchanging a flower garland with Katrina Kaif’s cut-out.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

What doubled the mirth was when Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham.