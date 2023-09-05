Mumbai: A major controversy has erupted after pictures and videos of actress Rakhi Sawant wearing fancy burqas and heavy makeup during public outings went viral.
Actress Gauahar Khan went hammer and tongs against Rakhi for what she called insulting Islam.
In a strongly worded post, Bigg Boss 7 winner called Rakhi Sawant a “shameless creature” and accused her of insulting Islam.Taking to Instagram, Gauahar wrote, “N then there are losers taking Islam for granted n making a joke out of this holy pilgrimage which is sooooooo sacred to believers of Islam.
I wonder how did a drama-hungry person get to visit n use it to create more drama ???”She further wrote, “One minute u have accepted Islam, the next minute” oh I didn’t do it willingly” .. what bullshit. U don’t deserve to understand the beauty of Islam if u can discard it n accept it when’ it suits your publicity-hungry stunts! Shameless creatures.
I wish a board of Islam in India or Saudi take strict action against such publicity stunts, so people can’t exploit something sacred!”Commenting on Rakhi’s abayas episode, Khan added, “N by the way wearing horrendous looking abayas doesn’t make u Muslim, having akidah n understanding the 5 pillars of Islam, being a good human being, a true human being, n love of Allah makes u a Muslim.
Any Faith is in the heart, u don’t need 59 cameras to showcase it.”The divorce saga between Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil is only getting ugly with each passing day, with explosive allegations surfacing from both sides. Rakhi Sawant, who filed for divorce citing claims of cheating and domestic violence, now finds herself at the center of serious accusations made by Adil, who was recently released from jail.