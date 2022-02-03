Srinagar: Last year, he had promised to spread the ‘aroma of Kashmir food’ across the world. And now, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has started promoting Kashmiri food on his social media handles.

While Kapoor can be seen attempting to make a one-kilo paratha sold outside a Sufi shrine in the latest video, India’s most popular chef too seems to have been smitten by the street food in Kashmir. Earlier this month, Kapoor made a video on the famous vegetable garden in Dal Lake and soon will be releasing another feature on a Kashmiri ‘kandur’ (local bread seller).

In the recent past, several top food bloggers of the country have been promoting Kashmiri cuisines and now chef Kapoor can be seen personally attempting to make local food.

Kapoor’s first attempt at ‘Paratha from Kashmir’

“We used to make rumali roti but not such a big paratha….,” Kapoor can be heard saying in the video titled ‘Paratha from Kashmir’. In a Facebook post, he has stated that the ‘special’ paratha is eaten with halwa and he has also asked the viewers if they like his first attempt at making it.

“Thik meri tarah, aap soch rahe honge ki yeh ya toh ek badisi puri hai ya fir bhatura. Par nahi, ye ek special Parotha hai, jo halwe ke saath ekdam garma-garam khaya jata hai… Jaante hai? meine udharke experts se ye parotha banana sikha bhi aur unke guidance ke under ek banaya bhi.. aur muze lagta hai pehla attempt kafi acha tha, aap ko kya lagta hai? (sic),” he said in the post.

‘Kashmir’s food counts among the top three exotic foods’

Last year, Kapoor had stated that he was trying to ‘get connected’ to the Kashmiri cuisine these days. He had also said Kashmiri cuisine counted among the ‘top three exotic foods’ of India and wished to spread its aroma across the world.

“If I talk about India, names of three places come up that have exotic food. One is Hyderabad and then the food of Goa too is considered exotic. Kashmir’s food too counts among the top three exotic foods…I am trying to get connected to Kashmir’s food and identify its taste so that I spread the aroma of its food across the world. We have always heard that Kashmir is heaven but even in heaven, we need ‘lazzat’ (taste). In coming times, Kashmir should also be known for its ‘lazzat’ just like its beauty,” Kapoor had stated during his visit to the Valley last year.

India’s top food bloggers too focused on street food in Kashmir

Valley-based food blogger Omar Rather of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame said the Kashmiri street food had a great potential to attract tourists.

“India’s top food bloggers Dil Se Foodie and Hmm have of late post a series of videos on Kashmiri food. And they have focused more on street food. Now, chef Sanjeev Kapoor too has started making videos on street food in Kashmir. Street food of Kashmir is more appealing and it has the potential of attracting foodies from all over the world. And places like Hazratbal market or similar marketplaces in old Srinagar city are perfect for food walks that can attract tourists from all across the world,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

Netizens want Kapoor to cover Jammu food too

Kapoor’s videos have been liked by people both in Kashmir and outside.

“Very good, Sanjeev jee. You are an expert cook, no doubt. (sic),” wrote Jamila Iqbal on Facebook while Badar Rasheed commented: “Sanjeev Kapoor so nice of you Sir ” Great “. With lots of love from my land Kashmir. (sic)”

Another netizen Nidhi Bucha urged Kapoor to also visit Jammu and talk about the food of the region. “Sir please visit Jammu too you will find lots of Delicacies like kyur etc (sic),” she commented.