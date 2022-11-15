Tehran: Iranian protests have taken a new turn with people targeting the clerics and knocking off their turbans.

Throwing clerics’ turbans as they walk the streets is now part of the current wave of anti-government protests across Iran.

In one viral clip, a young girl can be seen running after a cleric walking down an almost empty street and pulling off his turban. While the girl did not stop to look back and continued running, the cleric was seen bending over to pick up his turban.

Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad wrote on Twitter: “If you really want to know why knocking off turbans of clerics’ has become a sport in Iran, just watch this video, then you will understand their anger the teenagers. For years clerics have been harassing women in the streets for hijab.”

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into a daily routine for Iranian teenagers, videos obtained by @IranIntl show. pic.twitter.com/yHHP8DNLNY — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 31, 2022

“These days I’ve been receiving many videos from inside Iran where schoolgirls & boys knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-regime protests. Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after the regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters,” wrote another.

من كان يتصور هكذا يتم إهانة الملالي واسقاط هيبتهم في إيران! #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/KZSM1Gcfc3 — محمد مجيد الأحوازي (@MohamadAhwaze) November 10, 2022

These days I’ve been receiving many videos from inside Iran where schoolgirls & boys knock turbans off clerics as part of anti-regime protests.

AlinejadMasih: One of the girl says; in Iran mullahs behead and execute us if we say NO to forced hijab or forced Islam, we just knock their turbans to show our anger.



Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into a daily routine for Iranian teenagers… pic.twitter.com/i15caqmH5w — Mahsa2022 – مهسا_امینی# #MahsaAmini (@Mahsa20220919) November 2, 2022

Protests have entered their eighth week, despite a security crackdown and the killing of many since September 16. Protests rocked Iran after Mahsa Amini was killed by the morality police in custody.