Riyadh: Heavy rains drenched thousands of Umrah pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Friday.

They experienced a spiritual moment in the early hours of Friday as it began to rain in the holy city.

A video clip tweeted by Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region showed pilgrims performing the Tawaf (circumambulation around the holy Kaaba), while others took the moment to stand in the rain and pray, raising their hands to supplicate to Allah.

For Muslims, rainfall during the Umrah or Haj is considered a blessing and the water that flows through the faucet of the Kaaba is believed to be holy.

A major road in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Province has been temporarily closed due to rain; drivers are advised to be careful.

On Friday, the Saudi National Center of Meteorology predicted that thunderstorms would continue, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds that limit the horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions.

ADVERTISEMENT



https://twitter.com/i/status/1651899026332155906