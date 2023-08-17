Kupwara, [Aug 17] — A startling incident unfolded at the Kupwara Bypass earlier today as a bike suddenly erupted into flames, creating a scene of chaos and concern among onlookers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bike was parked along the bypass when the unexpected blaze ignited. Within moments, the flames rapidly consumed the bike, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air. Startled commuters and passersby watched in shock as the fire engulfed the vehicle.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine what led to this unexpected and alarming incident. No injuries were reported, and authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and vigilant while driving and parking their vehicles.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for vigilance when it comes to vehicle maintenance. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.