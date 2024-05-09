Judicial Academy organises training for newly selected Civil Judges

JAMMU: Under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh and guidance of Chairman Governing Committee, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and other members of Governing Committee for Academy, J&K Judicial Academy organised a pre-appointment training programme for the newly selected Civil Judges (Junior Division) at J&K Judicial Academy, Srinagar.

N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy defined the tone and texture of the programme into motion in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice M. Y. Wani and all the Judges from Jammu wing joined the programme virtually.

The Chief Justice, in his inaugural address, said that the concept of ‘Justice’ can be regarded as a prodigious view imbibed in our Constitution which owes its genesis to the soil of India. The notion of justice is most commonly associated with an underlying assumption that justice equates to the concept of equal rights and equal opportunity to have access and fair treatment in the legal system.

The Chief Justice delineated that source of judicial power in the law, in reality, is the effective exercise of judicial powers which originate from two sources. He added that the judges have to honour the judicial office which they hold as repositories of public trust.

He emphasised that every action and every word whether spoken or written, must show and reflect correctly that you hold the office of public trust and they should be determined to strive hard continuously to enhance and maintain people’s confidence in the judicial system.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, gave an overview of Pre-appointment Training Programme module prepared by the Academy. Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy in his formal welcome address, observed that Judiciary, which is an integral part of the society, plays pivotal role in keeping the society ever dynamic.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, presented vote of thanks. Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Y.P.Bourney, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural programme. The second session was conducted by Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, Former Justice, High Court of J&K, who discussed the Judicial Ethics and Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers. The third session was chaired by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.