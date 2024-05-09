4 J&K exporters selected CEPC Committee of Administration members

NEW DELHI: The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has announced results of 2024 CoA Elections.

A CEPC statement said Sheikh Ashiq, Kuldeep Raj Wattal, Mehraj Jan, and Shaukat Khan from J&K were elected Members of the Committee of Administration, Carpet Export Promotion Council under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Chaired by Dr. Romesh Khajuria, appointed by the Government of India, Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), the elections saw enthusiastic participation from candidates across various regions.

The electoral process, conducted in accordance with the prevailing Memorandum and Articles of Association & Election Rules of the Council, attracted a total of 34 contestants for 18 positions of member to the Committee of Administration (COA). The breakdown of participation included 19 contestants from Category I (Uttar Pradesh), 7 from Category II (Jammu & Kashmir), and 8 from Category III (Rest of India – States other than U.P. and J&K).

Today, the results were declared at Hotel The Lalit, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Romesh Khakujria, Chairman, CEPC, Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Neeraj Gaba, Director, Department of Commerce and Prashant Meena, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Dr. Romesh Khajuria, Chairman, CEPC, expressed his gratitude to all involved in the successful conduct of the elections, including Government officials, Election Committee Members, Shiv Kumar Gupta, OSD, Jagmohan, Officiating Executive Director Cum Secretary, CEPC and contestants. He extended his congratulations to the newly elected members of COA, highlighting their crucial role in advancing the Carpet & Rugs Industry and envisioning a prosperous future under their leadership.