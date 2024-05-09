Senior Advisor Dept of Science & Technology, GOI commends IUST

AWANTIPORA: Continuing the lecture series featuring the eminent, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organized a seminar on “Current Status of Science, Technology, and Innovation in India: Where Do We Go from Here?”. Dr. Akhilesh Gupta who was the keynote speaker on the occasion emphasized the crucial role of educational institutions in fostering a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation. He commended IUST for its focus towards translational research and its potential to emerge as a premier research University. Dr. Gupta also highlighted the need for increased research funding and infrastructure development in state universities to propel India towards global leadership in STI.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, in his address said that promotion of scientific temperament is a constitutional obligation and in the wake of NEP 2020 universities among other aspects are required to prioritize research in areas critical to sustainable growth, societal upliftment, climate change, poverty eradication and so on and so forth. He said that in the interest of nurturing research ecosystem at IUST research centres such as Frontier Research Institute of Interdisciplinary Sciences, Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies, Centre for Disaster Reduction etc., have been established to transition towards becoming a research intensive University.

Prof A H Moon, Dean Academic Affairs said that IUST is making a mark in academics, research and innovation. He highlighted that the Ministry of Education, GOI has awarded IUST, 4 star ranking for its accomplishments in the promotion of entrepreneurship, capacity building, skilling, innovation and incubation. He further said that IUST is gearing up to welcome new students as admission to courses offered under different of school’s study in discipline such as Core Engineering, Sciences, Humanities, Health sciences, vocational studies, nursing etc. shall commence soon.