DLSA organises awareness programme on constitutional rights

SRINAGAR: As part of the series of events being organized to raise awareness regarding exercising franchise during General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 under SVEEP campaign, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar today organized awareness programme on constitutional rights to franchise at Legal Literacy Club (LLC) of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Chanapora.

The said awareness programme was held under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA Srinagar. The programme, aimed at educating citizens about the importance of exercising their right to vote witnessed the participation of Dr Samina Wani, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Panel Lawyers, DLSA Srinagar, Staff Members, Students of GGHSS, Chanapora, Srinagar and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar.

Advocate Syed Shabana, Panel Lawyer DLSA Srinagar, addressing the gathering, emphasized that voting is the fundamental right of every citizen and urged the students to exercise their franchise responsibly. She highlighted the significance of participating in the democratic process and making informed decisions at the polls.

Advocate Laila Khalid, Panel Lawyer DLSA Srinagar reiterated the importance of constitutional rights and the power of voting. She encouraged the participants to take an active role in the electoral process and make their voices heard.

The awareness programme was well-received by the students, who showed keen interest in understanding their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Meanwhile, The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora in coordination with Tehsil Legal Services Committee Sumbal and in collaboration with Govt Degree College (GDC) Sumbal today organized an awareness programme regarding Right to Vote.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of Amit Sharma, Chairman DLSA/ Pr. District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora and guidance of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA Bandipora and under the supervision of Bazila Bashir chairman TLSC Sumbal at Degree College Sumbal.

The theme of the said programme was to spread awareness about Constitutional Right to Franchise during General Election 2024 by organizing different types of activities in order to educate the general public about their right to vote.