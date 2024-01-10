In the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, embodied by the iconic Modi ki Guarantee wali Gadi, is forging a path of progress and inclusivity. Despite the challenging sub-zero temperatures and harsh conditions in the valley, the Yatra continues to garner a rousing welcome, showcasing the commendable enthusiasm of the people in rural areas. One of the Yatra’s shining achievements lies in its commitment to rural farmers. With 26 thousand new beneficiaries enrolled under the PM Kisan Yojana, each installment of ₹2000 and an annual sum of ₹6000 are providing crucial financial support to farmers. This injection of funds enables them to purchase essential requirements like seeds and machinery, significantly contributing to the enhancement of agricultural practices in the region. Parallel to this, more than 15 thousand Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) have been issued during the Yatra. The KCC scheme plays a vital role in freeing farmers from the clutches of money lenders and offering soft loans that are instrumental in supporting agricultural endeavors. This strategic move aligns with the broader vision of empowering farmers economically and ensuring sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. The overarching objective of the Yatra is to leave no deserving beneficiary behind. As it winds through rural landscapes, efforts are being made to identify and include those who might have been overlooked in previous initiatives. This meticulous approach demonstrates a commitment to equity and fairness, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach every corner of rural Jammu and Kashmir. Beyond the realm of agriculture, the Yatra has also become a platform to celebrate and recognize talent. More than 7 thousand artists have been rewarded during the journey, acknowledging their contributions to the rich cultural tapestry of the region. This not only serves as a source of encouragement for local artists but also highlights the cultural diversity that defines the essence of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the Yatra has turned the spotlight on sports, with over 12 thousand sportspersons being awarded. This emphasis on sports not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also nurtures the budding talents that might one day bring glory to the nation. By recognizing and supporting sports at the grassroots level, the Yatra contributes to the holistic development of individuals and communities. In conclusion, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is more than a political journey – it is a transformative force that empowers rural Jammu and Kashmir across various fronts. From uplifting farmers through financial assistance to recognizing and rewarding artists and sportspeople, the Yatra embodies a comprehensive approach to development. As it continues its path, the Yatra leaves an indelible mark on the lives of the people it touches, fostering a vision of an empowered and vibrant rural landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.