Valley braces for more rain, as night temp stays below normal

While the weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain in plains and snow over higher reaches from April 26 onwards, night temperature recorded a drop at most places and continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that during the next 24 hours, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower is expected in J&K. There is also possibility of hailstorm activity at isolated places of South Kashmir, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Banihal areas, he said.

From April 26-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches is expected at most places with thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at few places. He said there is possibility of heavy rain over isolated places, particularly on April 28.

From April 29-30, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and thunder at scattered places.

“From May 1-3, generally dry weather is expected,” he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.8°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.7°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.7°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 19.2°C against 18.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.8°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.4°C, Batote 10.0°C and Bhaderwah 6.6°C, he said. (GNS)

