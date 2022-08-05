Umran Malik who impressed one and all with his raw pace throughout the Indian Premier League had his maiden team India called up and he has considerably failed to live up to the expectations of both management and fans. His stint in the international arena had ended with three series with the national side before he was left out of the squad against the West Indies.

He has been disappointing and has never been able to recreate his IPL 2022 success during his tenure with the Indian national side. However, the youthful sprinter sees the hiatus as a chance to rejoin India’s Asia Cup 2022 team. He will compete in the Multi-Day Cup for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. His Hyderabad teammate Abdul Samad will compete in the red-ball competition as well.

He was sidelined during the South African series, before finally getting his maiden match against Ireland. He only had to bowl one over which cost India 14 runs which was a cut short game. Hardik Pandya who was captaining the Indian side never wanted to put pressure right away on the youngster. In the very next match, even though he was able to pick up his maiden international wicket conceded around 42 runs. He was not considered for the last T20 game because of the same reason.

He also had the privilege of representing India for the warm-up game played against Derbyshire before the series against England. He performed admirably picking up two wickets for 31 runs in that match but was not considered for the first two matches against England. However, when he finally got the opportunity to wear the Indian jersey he ended up with the most expensive bowler of the match conceding 56 runs in 4 overs. After the dismantling performance, Malik began to face severe criticism.

Umran Malik in T20s:

0/14 in 1 over vs Ireland

1/42 in 4 ovs vs Ireland

2/31 in 4 ovs vs Derbyshire

1/56 in 4 ovs vs England

Umran Malik currently has no county contract or domestic cricket to prove his worth. So, the JKCA Senior Multi-Day Cup is the only tournament in which he can shine. He can only make a return by excelling in state cricket. Umran will compete in the JKCA Senior Multi-Day Cup for Team A3 which will be led by Henan Malik. Their first game will be against Team A4, who will be captained by Subham Pundir.

The Kashmiri cricket fans will be up and cheering for their favorite cricket stars who play in the JKCA Senior Multi-Day Cup. Tournaments like this would give cricket fans more opportunities to engage in cricket match predictions and have more fun with the sport. The top performances in this year’s JKCA tournaments would then have the opportunity to make it to the squad that will play the final versus Kashmir province.

Umran is the only other player from Jammu and Kashmir to have represented India after Parvez Rasool. In IPL 2022 he was the Emerging Player after taking 22 wickets in 14 matches. He made all the headlines of being the pace bowling sensation after clocking 157 KPH. Surprisingly, he was unable to produce the same amount of pace in more seam bowling conditions like Ireland and England. He ended up clocking only around 150 KPH.