Pilgrims from many other countries can now obtain permits to perform Umrah during Ramadan through the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Nusuk app, the Arab News reported.

The ministry said the platform helps domestic and international pilgrims to find available Umrah dates during the holy month, based on the capacity of the Grand Mosque, choose the most suitable for their needs and obtain the necessary permits. The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

To be eligible for a permit, pilgrims arriving from other countries must be in possession of a valid visa, the ministry said. It added that citizens and residents of the Kingdom can also obtain permits through the Tawakkalna app, provided that they do not have COVID-19 and have not been in contact with any infected persons.

The ministry urged all who wish to perform Umrah during Ramadan to ensure they obtain the required permits and stick to the specified date, to help avoid overcrowding. Pilgrims are only permitted to perform the ritual once during Ramadan.

The rules are designed to help ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims and allow as many Muslims as possible to perform Umrah, officials added.

Ramadan is expected to begin on or around March 23.