NTA UGC NET Result December 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the UGC NET December 2023 exam result on January 17. When announced, candidates will be able to access and download the UGC NET 2023 December result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have use their application numbers and date of birth as login credentials to download the UGC NET result.

As many as 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2023 exam from 292 cities across the country. The UGC NET December 2023 exams were held between December 6 and December 14.

The UGC NET December 2023 result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key released and the option for re-evaluation and re-checking of UGC NET December 2023 result will not be available, NTA said while releasing the information bulletin.