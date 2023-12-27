The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students regarding universities offering admission to the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) program despite its discontinuation by the university body. Despite the prior cancellation of the course, numerous universities persist in offering the MPhil degree, contravening the directive issued by the commission.

Earlier, the commission had declared the MPhil degree courses across all universities as illegitimate and directed higher educational institutions to refrain from providing MPhil programs. Additionally, universities have been urged to promptly halt admissions for the MPhil program for the academic year 2023-24.

Through an official notification, the UGC highlighted, ‘It has been observed that certain universities are soliciting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) program. We would like to emphasize that the MPhil degree does not hold recognition. According to Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022, Higher Educational Institutions are barred from offering the MPhil program.’

The UGC further stated, ‘It is hereby informed that the UGC has formulated the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2022. Therefore, university authorities are urged to take immediate measures to cease admissions for the MPhil program in the 2023-24 academic year. Moreover, students are advised against enrolling in the MPhil Program,’ as per the UGC notification.