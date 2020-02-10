State
Two rape accused held after long hunt
Jammu, Feb 10: Two men accused of rape were arrested after a long hunt from Pulwama and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Joginder Singh was held from his village in Tral area of Pulwama district by a party from Gangyal police station, a police official said.
He said Singh was wanted in an abduction and rape case registered at the police station in 2002. Another team from police post Digiana arrested the other rape accused Bashir Ahmad from Mahore area of Reasi district, the official said, adding a rape case was registered against him in Gandhi Nagar police station in 2018.
State
DG BRO briefs LG about ongoing projects
Jammu, Feb 10: Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Monday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by Brig. Y K Ahuja, Chief Engineer, Sampark and Brig. Ravi Navet, Chief Engineer, Beacon.
The DG briefed the Lt Governor about the present status of various ongoing projects in J&K under Border Roads Organisation. He further informed him about the progress of works on operationally critical roads in the area of responsibility and also discussed with the Lt Governor various steps being taken to strengthen the road network especially in remote and strategically important regions across J&K.
Further, the DG apprised the Lt Governor that DPR of Rajouri- Thanamandi-Surankote and four Packages of Akhnoor-Poonch have been approved. In addition, Uri-Poonch project was also discussed in the meeting.
While complimenting the BRO for their dedicated efforts of Nation Building through infrastructure development, the Lt Governor advised the DG for putting up a focused attention towards up-keep of the existing roads and asked him to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure timely completion of the works with highest quality.
State
2G data service extended till Feb 15
Jammu, Feb 7: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced the extension of the 2G mobile data service in the union territory till February 15.
The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, here in the evening. It also said the government was increasing the whitelisted sites available for mobile data users in the union territory to 481.
The order said Kabra reviewed the restrictions on mobile data services with regard to its impact on the overall security situation and after due consideration of reports of law enforcement agencies, which have, among other things, brought out the usage of the internet for carrying out militant activities at various places as well as use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for this purpose despite measures taken by the telecom service providers (TSP).
The order referred to the recent encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu; grenade attack in Pratap Park, Srinagar and a gunfight near Shalteng on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.
While three Jaish militants were killed and three overground workers arrested when security forces intercepted a Kashmir-bound truck at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, eight persons including two CRPF personne; were injured in the grenade attack in Srinagar. Two militants were killed and another arrested near Shalteng when they were intercepted by security forces while moving towards Srinagar.
“…The directions or restrictions contained in dated January 31 shall continue to remain operative till February 15, unless modified earlier,” Kabra said in the order.
The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored for a week in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 after remaining suspended since August 5 last year when the Centre announced nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
It was reviewed on January 31 and was extended for another week, which was ending on Friday.
State
Despite Pakistan’s request: Saudi reluctant to hold OIC meeting on Kashmir: Report
Islamabad, Feb 6: Pakistan’s bid to call an immediate meeting on Kashmir by Saudi-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation seems to have failed after Riyadh showing reluctance to the move, according to a Pakistani media report on Thursday.
In December, there were plans to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC on Kashmir by Saudi Arabia, in an apparent move by the kingdom to please Pakistan which skipped a recent summit of Muslim nations in Malaysia seen by Riyadh as an attempt to create a new bloc to replace the 57-member grouping led by it.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had confirmed Pakistan”s participation in the summit hosted by Malaysia, but skipped the event at the eleventh hour due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – key financial backers of the cash-strapped country.
The report by Dawn News came ahead of the bloc”s senior officials” meeting in Jeddah on February 9 to make preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).
Islamabad”s feeling of unease with the OIC over its failure to get the CFM”s meeting appears to be growing, as Riyadh was showing reluctance to convene the meeting on Kashmir on Pakistan”s request, the report quoted a diplomatic source as saying.
The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
Prime Minister Khan voiced frustration over the OIC”s silence on Kashmir during his visit to Malaysia.
“The reason is that we have no voice and there is a total division amongst (us). We can”t even come together as a whole on the OIC meeting on Kashmir,” he said this week.
Pakistan has been pushing for the foreign ministers” meeting on Kashmir since India abrogated the special provisions of Kashmir in August last year.
Although there has been a meeting of the contact group on Kashmir on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York and a report by the OIC”s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on the alleged rights abuses in Kashmir, no progress could be made towards the CFM”s meeting.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while underscoring the importance of CFM for Pakistan, said it was needed to send a clear message from Ummah (community) on the Kashmir issue.
Support from Riyadh is considered a must for any move at the OIC, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries from the Gulf.
The kingdom has made several proposals to Pakistan to avoid the CFM including holding of a parliamentary forum or speakers” conference from Muslim countries and, according to a source, a joint meeting on Palestine and Kashmir issues. Pakistan has persisted with its proposal so far.
Saudi Arabia, soon after Pakistan”s absence at the Malaysia summit, showed flexibility in December on the proposal for the CFM on Kashmir. The Saudi flexibility, however, was short-lived as Riyadh reverted to its position.
India, in a major diplomatic achievement in March last year, addressed the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi for the first time.
India”s participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to address the grouping of the OIC which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan”s Foreign Minister Qureshi boycotting the plenary.