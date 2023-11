SRINAGAR: At least two persons were attacked and left injured by a black bear in Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports reaching Kashmir Scroll said that two persons namely Bhabi Chand of Gwarian and Ghulam Hussain Chohan of Bhata were attacked by a black bear while they were busy in their domestic work near their homes.

The duo left injured in the incident were shifted to DH Kishtwar from where Bhabi Chand was shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment. (KS)