A woman died, and her daughter was critically injured in a road accident in Sheikhpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, reports said.

Reports reaching said that a woman identified as Jana Begum, wife of Abdul Salaam Khan, resident of Sheikhpora and her daughter Muneera Salaam were critically injured after they were hit by auto-rickshaw in Sheikhpora on Saturday.

They said both the injured were shifted to district hospital Budgam for treatment, where from they were shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment. However, Jana Begum succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, and the condition of her daughter is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident, reports added.