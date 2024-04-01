Traffic Halted on Jammu-Srinagar NHW Due to Shooting Stones

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway was halted due to shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, officials said on Monday.

A J&K Traffic Police official said, “Both sides traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather.”

“People are advised to keep co-operate with Traffic Police, please ask TCU for latest update”, he said.

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)