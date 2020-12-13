This PhD Chemistry holder does a Breaking Bad manufacturing ‘Drone’ drug

In an incident where the accused bears striking resemblance to the lead character of popular TV serial Breaking Bad, a former employee of a pharma firm was arrested for manufacturing psychotropic substances. The drugs were seized from a private lab in the industrial area at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Friday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials.

Huge quantities of Mephedrone were seized from the lab. A Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturer, who holds a PhD in chemistry, DRI officials said. Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug, commonly known as Drone or Meow Meow. Its effects are similar to those of MDMA, Amphetamines and Cocaine.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officers intercepted the manufacturer and the receiver during exchange of the drugs, and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth around `63.12. Further searches were conducted at the manufacturer’s house, leading to seizure of `12.40 lakh cash and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples. Raw materials weighing 219.5 kg were also seized. The manufacturer and his associate were arrested. According to estimates, the person has sold more than 100 kg Mephedrone in the last one year.