Srinagar: Nargis and Chamli have captivated Kashmir with their refreshing fragrance.

Well, don’t take it otherwise. These are non-alcohol perfumes or Attar which are selling like hotcakes in Kashmir.

During Ramadan, Muslims keep away from deodorants and other alcohol-based products. As such people try Attar, which is free from banned substances.

This Ramadan, a unique trend has emerged in Kashmir where non-alcoholic Attar is being sold in large quantities.

Gulab, Chameli, Nargis, Musk Chocolate, Banana, and Kashmiri Kesar have been imported from Gulf and other countries.

“This Ramadan, Musk Rizali Attar is trending in Kashmir. Apart from this variety, various other perfumes including Oud which is made in South Africa are equally witnessing good sales in Kashmir,” said Basit Rehman, owner of Banday Perfumes.

He said Al-Ain and Tohfa are toast of the season.“Because of the religious relevance, Attar is most preferred during Ramadan. There are different types of perfumes for summer and winter,” Rehman said.

Rafiq Ahmad Zargar, owner of Aarabi Essence Oud and Perfumes said Attar varieties have been imported from different countries this Ramadan.

“We are importing Attar from different states and countries. New among these varieties are French, and Kuwaiti, which are a hit among people. Oud, which is famous across the world is also fast picking up in Kashmir,” he said.

Attar is derived from natural sources such as flowers, herbs, and spices and is a popular fragrance choice in the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. It is known for its long-lasting scent and is used as a substitute for alcohol-based perfumes, which are not permissible in Islamic culture.

According to religious beliefs, wearing Attar during Ramadan has added spiritual benefits as it enhances personal hygiene and cleanliness. It is also considered a sunnah to wear Ittar during Ramadan.

The increase in demand for Ittar during Ramadan has also led to new businesses emerging in the market.

“I started my business selling Attar during Ramadan, and it has been a great success. People are realizing the importance of non-alcoholic fragrances and the added spiritual benefits of wearing Attar during Ramadan,” said Naseer Khan, who is a newbie in the trade.