New Delhi: Terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped significantly in the last nine years.

Official figures released by MHA reveal that there has been a 70 percent decline in total incidents. From June 2004 to May 2014, 7217 incidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. From June 2014 to August 2023, 2197 incidents were reported in J&K recording a 70 percent drop.

Likewise, from June 2004 to May 2014, 2829 civilians and security forces men were killed. From June 2014 to August 2023, 891 civilians and security forces men were killed which accounts for a 69 percent drop.

From June 2004 to May 2014, 1769 civilians were killed. From June 2014 to August 2023, 336 civilians were killed which accounts for 81 percent.

From June 2004 to May 2014, 1060 security forces men were killed. From June 2014 to August 2023, 555 security forces men were killed recording a 48 percent drop.