DC Srinagar inaugurates Silk Carpet Centre under Karkhandar Scheme at Rathpora Eidgah

ADVERTISEMENT

Including Silk Carpet under ODOP initiative aimed to boost economic growth at the District level: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR OCTOBER 05:- Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today inaugurated a Centre of Silk Carpet here at Eidgah in Shahr-e Khaas of the District under Karkhandaar Scheme of Handicraft and Handloom Department.

On the occasion, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Mohsina Irshad, Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan other senior officers along with the team of one District one product and large number of Artisans were present.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Karkhandar Unit Holder, Rafiq Ahmad Sofi of Rathpora, Eidgah of the District and emphasized on the hard work that goes in every single knot of carpet weaving. He appreciated the new technology in the form of iron looms and GI tagging mechanism that confers legal protection to the products, prevents unauthorized use of a GI tag products and helps consumers to get quality products of desired traits besides assures the authenticity of the products.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating the contribution of Artisans and their magical hard work in revival, preservation and promotion of Traditional Art and crafts, the DC assured the Artisans that all support required by the local Artisans will be provided by the Government in order to boost their manufacturing and exports with impetus on supporting the industry from the production stage to the exporting stage. He emphasized on the role of the Handicraft sector in generating employment in Kashmir Division and supporting the economy and making the women as well as men community self-independent.

DC also emphasised on incorporating IT interventions in the handicraft craft sector to encourage younger generations to carry forward the rich heritage of world famous crafts and industries associated with Carpet weaving and other Handloom/Handicraft products thereby generating employment avenues.

Highlighting the objectives of the Karkhandar Scheme, the DC said Karkhandar scheme has been launched with an aim to upscale the learning techniques of craftsmen and to improve their wage earnings and create linkages with producer organizations i.e Kharkhandar to inculcate entrepreneurship qualities in them. He said Karkhandar Scheme has been also envisaged to promote sustainable livelihoods as the artisans can gain direct access to customized production, new design development, technology related modifications and above all can have the pulse of market demands.

The DC further said under One District One Product(ODOP) initiative Silk carpet has been chosen with a vision to revive the languishing Art for overall socio-economic upliftment of the associated Artisans. He also mentioned that the District Export Hub is also being made functional soon to invite foreign buyers.

He said the District Export Hub” under the ODOP initiative is being established soon at Kashmir Haat with an aim to boost the Export of Goods from Srinagar District with adequate market linkage to the Industry, provide guidance regarding exports, consultancy, IT solutions, data management etc under one umbrella, besides strengthen support at embassy level to facilitate exporters and importers.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the various units of the Silk Carpet Centre set up under the Karkhandar scheme and held a detailed interaction with the Artisans.