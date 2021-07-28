(VIDEO) Cloudburst hits near Amarnath cave

A cloudburst has been reported near the cave of Amarnath in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

An official said that there was loss of life of injury report as there no Yatris were present at the cave at the time of the cloudburst near the cave.

He said that two SDRF teams are already at the cave while an additional team of SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, civil administration as well as police had requested the people of Gund and Kangan area to stay away from river Sindh.

“In view of incessant rains and reported cloud burst at holy cave shrine, general public in areas of Gund and Kangan is requested to stay away from river Sindh, as there may be sudden increase in flow of water,” SDPO Kangan said