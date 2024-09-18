Modi has won faith of J&K people: Chugh

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18: BJP National General Secretary Incharge for Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, expressed his excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Kashmir. Chugh hailed the visit as a crucial step towards fostering peace and development in the region. He emphasized that Modi’s leadership has redirected national attention to the Union Territory, initiating a wave of progress and stability.

Chugh stated that the Prime Minister’s visit is a clear indication of the government’s unwavering commitment to transforming Kashmir into a prosperous and peaceful hub. “PM Modi’s vision for the region is already taking shape,” Chugh said, referring to several key development projects and initiatives aimed at uplifting the local economy and infrastructure.

With the government focusing on long-term stability and growth, Chugh believes that Kashmir is entering a new chapter, one defined by tranquility and economic revival, reflecting the broader goals of PM Modi’s administration.